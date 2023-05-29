News you can trust since 1854
Northumberland author set to launch new book

An author from Northumberland is set to release her fourth book, sharing the remarkable story of her eighteenth-century ancestors.
By Charlie Watson
Published 29th May 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read

Katharine Tiernan, who spent many childhood afternoons on Lindisfarne, is releasing Star of the Sea: The Cresswell Chronicles on June 10.

The book explores the old social order of the North East and sees three families from very different backgrounds find their destinies in a story of ambition, heartbreak and redemption.

After growing up in Northumberland, Katharine spent years in York and the south before returning to the county. After returning she wrote her first novel, Place of Repose: A Tale of St Cuthbert’s Last Journey. It was followed by Cuthbert of Farne and A New Heaven and A New Earth, completing a trilogy set in the Anglo-Saxon world of early Christianity.

Katharine Tiernan, an author who grew up in Northumberland.Katharine Tiernan, an author who grew up in Northumberland.
The trilogy reflects her interests in literature, spirituality and inspirational landscape of the north.

Star of the Sea brings to life the early industrial history of the North East in the Age of Sail.

