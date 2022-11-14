Karen, 62, who now lives in Ellingham, has thought about writing the novel for several years after studying English Literature and completing several writing night classes.

The troubles in Northern Ireland that Karen feared while growing up is the main focus of Soldier Doll, as it navigates through two sisters’ relationships with family and lovers.

Karen said: “Knowing that catholic girls could be tarred and feathered for dating a British soldiers has always stuck with me. I was a young girl once and the thought of having my hair hacked off and be publicly shamed really scared me.

Karen McKibbin grew up in Northern Ireland before moving to England in the 1980s.

"The image just stuck in my head for years and years and I always wanted to write about it as it is still a very taboo subject that doesn’t have much written about it. I just wanted to bring it to people’s attention as it has been sort of swept under the carpet.”

Soldier Doll was the derogatory term given to girls who dated British soldiers as a way of shaming them.

The novel also shines a light on Women Together, an early peace movement, which the main character of the book, joins.

Karen said: “These woman took a lot of risks to do what they did, but they never got any credit. These women did so much and were so brave so I wanted to include them in the story.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Soldier Doll is inspired by the conflict in Northern Ireland.