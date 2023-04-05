News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
10 hours ago Amazon to close UK-based online shop Book Depository
2 hours ago Subway and Cadbury launch Creme egg sandwich for one day only
2 hours ago More than 500 asylum seekers to be housed on barge off coast
2 hours ago Port of Dover to stagger coaches in bid to avoid further Easter delays
5 hours ago Travelodge to open 300 new hotels across UK - see full list
9 hours ago Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell arrested

Northumberland artist opens art exhibition in Baliffgate museum

Work by a Northumberland artist is now on show at Baliffgate Museum and Gallery.

By Charlie Watson
Published 5th Apr 2023, 17:21 BST- 1 min read

The new exhibition, which attracted long queues when it opened at the end of March, is made up of paintings by Katherine Renton created using coal.

Katherine, who graduated in Fine Art from Newcastle University in the 1990s, has combined her love for her grandad and Northumberland to create the art that is made from coal found at the coast.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Katherine’s grandad used to work as a coal miner in Shilbottle.

Katherine Renton sketching on the Northumberland coast. Photo: Jim DonnellyKatherine Renton sketching on the Northumberland coast. Photo: Jim Donnelly
Katherine Renton sketching on the Northumberland coast. Photo: Jim Donnelly
Most Popular

She said: “I was aware that the coal my grandad mined came from the same seam that produces the sea coal we see washed up on our local beaches. I visit the coastline regularly on sketching trips, where the dramatic erosion of our coastline is becoming really apparent. My paintings, explore the impact of climate change on the coast.”

For the exhibition, named ‘Keep’, Katherine has teamed up with the Northumberland Coast Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty Partnership (AONB) which has providing funding. They will be exhibiting information on their role in protecting the coastline alongside Katherine’s work.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Katherine said: “Working with the AONB has been the perfect collaboration for me. Through my paintings, and with the support of the AONB, I have been trying to make sense of this global climate crisis that we continuously hear reports on – it’s all too overwhelming to fully comprehend, so I decided to explore the local relevance of it.”

The exhibition, which also focuses on children’s creative play, is open until May 21.

Creative Play at KEEP exhibition.Creative Play at KEEP exhibition.
Creative Play at KEEP exhibition.
Warkworth Castle by Katherine Renton.Warkworth Castle by Katherine Renton.
Warkworth Castle by Katherine Renton.
Northumberland