The competition, celebrating the people and places that make the North East special, has announced a shortlist of 16 images for its two categories, landscapes and portraits, with the two winners set to pocket £1,000 each.

The snaps will be on show in a free exhibition at The Biscuit Factory art gallery in Newcastle between September 16 and October 15, with the winner announced on the exhibition’s first day.

Richard Turnbull, from Ashington, has been shortlisted for his image Hadrian’s Wall Sunrise.

Hadrian's Wall Sunrise. (Photo by Richard Turnbull)

He said: “This image was the result of a sleepless night when I looked out the window at 2am, and seeing misty conditions made the spur of the moment decision to go to the wall.

“I remember making my way there by torchlight and being occasionally startled by sheep.

“As the sun rose, the fog lingered in the dips and gave the shot that extra magical difference.”

Also nominated in the landscape category is Rachel Riley from Tynemouth for Fog on the Tyne.

Dan, as Peter Pan. (Photo by Jane Curtis)

Rachel said: “This was the first time I had ever witnessed just how fast the sea fret can roll in at Tynemouth.

“There were blue clear skies, sun shining, and then all quickly masked by the fog.

“I loved the spooky feeling it created slowly creeping in over the lighthouse, sometimes hiding it altogether and working its way into the land.”

Nominated in the portrait category for Tunnel of Love is Suzi Firenzi from Morpeth. She said: “This is my portrait of childhood sweethearts James and Emily.

Tunnel of Love (left) and Fog on the Tyne. (Photo by Suzi Firenzi/Rachel Riley)

“I love photographing on Newcastle’s High Level Bridge for the architectural interest.

“The crossing of their arms reflects the shape of the wheels on the ceiling.

“I have used the perspective to lead the eye to the couple with the love graffiti and padlocks adding to their romantic story. Where are they headed? Did they attach a lock?

“I love the diagonals and reflections adding interest. I liked the colour palette of green-blue and buff.”

Jane Curtis from Whitley Bay, who is nominated for Dan, as Peter Pan said: “I swim in the sea most days and have done so for many years.

“I use a camera held in my hand to capture as much of the light, sea and life as I can.

“This photo was taken at the end of a swim where we had seen dolphins. Dan decided to take a leap from the South Pier at Cullercoats.

“He leaped into the sun and it seemed like he was flying.”

The Northern Photography Prize was founded by Northumberland author LJ Ross and is sponsored by her publishing imprint Dark Skies Publishing. This year saw a record number of applications.

The judging panel includes Living North magazine editor Janet Blair, journalist David Whetstone, and professional photographers Joe Taylor and Donna-Lisa Healy.

LJ Ross, herself a keen photographer, said: “I originally launched the Northern Photography Prize to celebrate everything that is great and unique about this part of the world and to help support the arts coming out of the pandemic.

“I never imagined that in just a few years the prize would become such a popular and successful initiative and I am absolutely delighted with how it has been received.

“This year we were overwhelmed by both the quantity and quality of entries, so much so that we took the decision to double the size of the shortlist.