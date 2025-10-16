Two Northumberland premises have submitted licensing applications to the county council, including proposals to extend alcohol sales hours and permit off-site sales.

The applications are available to view on the Public Notices Portal, as well as information on how to object to any of the following proposals via Northumberland County Council.

The Co-operative Group Food Limited has applied to vary its Premises Licence at the Co-op store in The Precinct in Hadston.

The proposal would extend the hours during which alcohol can be sold, which are currently 8am to 11pm Monday to Saturday and 10am to 10.30pm on Sundays, to 6am to 11pm every day of the week.

Co-op has also asked to remove an older condition restricting sales to “permitted hours” and the proposed changes aim to align its trading hours with other branches.

The deadline for objections or comments on this proposal is October 30, 2025.

Meanwhile, Seahouses shop, King & Country Ltd has submitted an application for a new Premises Licence at Mayfield House, 33 Main Street. The business is seeking for the permission to sell alcohol for consumption off the premises.

The deadline for objections or comments on this application is November 7, 2025.