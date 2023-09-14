Northern View (Berwick) facility highly commended in regional BBC Make a Difference Awards
The community facility in Highcliffe made it to the final four in the North East ‘Together’ category, which recognised ‘an individual or group of people who create real change by breaking down barriers and bringing together people from different walks of life for a common cause’.
The accolades were presented at a lunch at Newcastle Racecourse on Saturday, September 9.
Managing director Isabel Litster said: “Even though we didn’t win, this is a huge recognition of what we do here at Northern View.
“It's a testament to our staff, who work incredibly hard to deliver the best support possible for the local community.”
The Together Award was ultimately won by a family who promote childhood organ donation following their baby daughter’s heart transplant.
The other categories were ‘Green’, ‘Bravery’, ‘Carer’, ‘Great Neighbour’, ‘Fundraiser’, ‘Volunteer’ and ‘Community Group’.