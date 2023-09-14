From left, Siobhan Litster, Lindsey Gray and Gemma Litster represented Northern View at the awards.

The community facility in Highcliffe made it to the final four in the North East ‘Together’ category, which recognised ‘an individual or group of people who create real change by breaking down barriers and bringing together people from different walks of life for a common cause’.

The accolades were presented at a lunch at Newcastle Racecourse on Saturday, September 9.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Managing director Isabel Litster said: “Even though we didn’t win, this is a huge recognition of what we do here at Northern View.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It's a testament to our staff, who work incredibly hard to deliver the best support possible for the local community.”

The Together Award was ultimately won by a family who promote childhood organ donation following their baby daughter’s heart transplant.