News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Northern View (Berwick) facility highly commended in regional BBC Make a Difference Awards

Northern View has been highly commended by the regional judges of the BBC Make a Difference Awards.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 14th Sep 2023, 14:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 14:10 BST
From left, Siobhan Litster, Lindsey Gray and Gemma Litster represented Northern View at the awards.From left, Siobhan Litster, Lindsey Gray and Gemma Litster represented Northern View at the awards.
From left, Siobhan Litster, Lindsey Gray and Gemma Litster represented Northern View at the awards.

The community facility in Highcliffe made it to the final four in the North East ‘Together’ category, which recognised ‘an individual or group of people who create real change by breaking down barriers and bringing together people from different walks of life for a common cause’.

The accolades were presented at a lunch at Newcastle Racecourse on Saturday, September 9.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Managing director Isabel Litster said: “Even though we didn’t win, this is a huge recognition of what we do here at Northern View.

“It's a testament to our staff, who work incredibly hard to deliver the best support possible for the local community.”

Most Popular

The Together Award was ultimately won by a family who promote childhood organ donation following their baby daughter’s heart transplant.

The other categories were ‘Green’, ‘Bravery’, ‘Carer’, ‘Great Neighbour’, ‘Fundraiser’, ‘Volunteer’ and ‘Community Group’.

Related topics:BBCNorth EastBerwickVolunteer