Northern Soul Kitchen in Berwick issues appeal as it needs a new home

A social enterprise in Berwick is seeking specific support after revealing that it needs to find a new home.

Northern Soul Kitchen (NSK) is located on West Street. It intercepts perfectly decent but unsold food and turns it into delicious meals.

It recently announced on its Facebook page that its lease is running out in February 2026. An appeal has gone out for help, with the post saying that a meeting will take place next month “for people who want to get involved in helping us find and create a new space”.

Director and project manager Millie McRobbie said it was important to ideally get somewhere in place at least a few months before February 2026 to give the team time to get things ready for the new location.

She added: “We’ve been going from strength to strength – for example, we had a positive winter period this time as some winters we have struggled – so it would be a huge shame if we had to end NSK.

“What we are looking for this time is people who would be willing to join a working group or even become a director, get involved with funding applications and/or people with community contacts who can help with the search for new premises and, in an ideal world, potentially a rent arrangement that we’ve had with Bernicia on West Street as that has allowed us to operate here for seven years.”

The Facebook post also says: “This meeting is at the YHA in one of their conference rooms at 6.30pm, Wednesday 14th May. Please let us know you’re planning to come by dropping an email to [email protected]”