The electrical network company is offering hospices a helping hand when it comes to vital fundraising this festive season.

It has donated hampers containing sweets, treats and traditional festive goodies to 40 hospices across the North East, Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire this week – including HospiceCare North Northumberland.

Michelle Cummings, Northern Powergrid’s social responsibility manager, said: “These hospices provide vital care across our region in the most difficult of circumstances.

Northern Powergrid has donated festive hampers to hospices around the region.

“Being a force for good in our communities goes beyond our network and our teams who work hard to power peoples’ lives. We wanted to give something back this Christmas to hospices which are doing an incredible job in the communities that our people live and work in.