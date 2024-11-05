A competition was held to mark the move of the Northern Poetry Library, which was split up following damage by the 2008 Morpeth floods.

One of the largest collections of poetry outside of London, some of the works were found a temporary home at Morpeth Chantry but due to lack of space the rest had to go into storage and were not accessible to the public.

The Northern Poetry Library is now fully accessible and based at the new library at Morpeth Sports and Leisure Centre.

A poetry competition was held as part of Northumberland Libraries’ Our Century of Stories’ 100th birthday celebrations, which is funded by a National Lottery Project Grant from Arts Council England and centres on sharing stories and memories of what the library service has meant to people in the county, particularly residents in the more remote areas.

Jenny Kinnear, senior librarian, Kate St Clair Gibson, local studies librarian, and Coun Jeff Watson.

Participants were invited to share their poems, with gratitude over having libraries being a common theme.

Coun Jeff Watson, cabinet member for culture, heritage and libraries at Northumberland County Council, said: “ We were delighted to have had so many entries to display in our newly reunited poetry library.

“The 2008 floods were devastating and unfortunately some of the works were lost. As custodians of such important poetry, we are thrilled the collection has a new, safe home.

“Today, our free library services are a far cry from 100 years ago – with digital copies of books, magazines and newspapers, access to IT facilities and meeting spaces as well as clubs and activities for everyone.”

Northumberland poet Katrina Porteous judged the competition and gave first place to Anna Halsall with ‘Wednesday Morning in the Library’, who won a bottle of Laureate's Choice Sherry that was donated by the Poet Laureate, Simon Armitage.

Second prize went to Susan Brownless’ ‘Library Whisperings’ and third went to Elaine Cusack with ‘Library Bindings’.

The winning poems and competition entries are on display in the Northern Poetry Library and will be made available as an ebook to view in Northumberland Libraries Borrowbox digital library.

Any local poetry enthusiasts who would be interested in volunteering their time to support the ongoing development of the Northern Poetry collection are invited to contact Morpeth Library for further information.