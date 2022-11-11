The Northern Film Prize, which runs in association with Alnwick Story Fest and is sponsored by Dark Skies Publishing, is running the free competition to encourage film makers to submit a short film that captures the spirit of the North East.

There are two prizes up for grabs, one for amateur filmmakers and another for professional filmmakers, each having the chance to win £1,000 and have their film screened in Alnwick Castle as part of Alnwick Story Fest.

Running until January 31, films can now be submitted by anyone from the UK with this years theme, transformation.

The competition is open now.

LJ Ross, best selling North East author who launched the competition, said: “I’m passionate about the region where I was born, which has provided me with endless inspiration for my novels. I love its people, its landscapes and history, and I’m proud to support any artistic endeavour that hopes to capture the spirit and heart of this very special corner of the world.

"I’m excited to see how new, emerging and established filmmakers will interpret this year’s theme of transformation.”

Alnwick Story Fest is set for February 24-26, to celebrate the power of stories and to inspire writers, film makers, artists and photographers. During the weekend, the winners of the competition will get special recognition and have their film played in Alnwick Castle.