An independent business has revealed that it will soon have two locations in Berwick town centre.

Northern Edge Coffee, which was established in 2014, is aiming to open its new shop at 81 Marygate in mid-October. The main coffee house and roastery on Silver Street will stay open as usual.

This will increase the total number of its staff from 12 at the moment to 16 or 17. The opening hours will be 7.30am to 4.30pm seven days a week.

The building at 81 Marygate was formerly an Edinburgh Woollen Mill store. As reported earlier this year, Northumberland County Council granted planning permission for an application by GJR Construction to retain the shop with a smaller footprint and change the use of the remaining ground floor and upper floors to residential.

Dan Inglis outside the building that will include Northern Edge Coffee's new shop.

Northern Edge Coffee owner Dan Inglis explained that the shop on Church Street, which was opened for the spring and summer last year, was a blueprint to work out operating two premises at the same time with it being in a fairly quiet location.

He added: “We're delighted with the location – hopefully we will attract a good number of the pensioners who stick to the main high street in Berwick for their shopping and town centre workers wanting a coffee on their break – and it's a nice size for seating inside and outside.

“It's great to have the opportunity to open a shop in a prominent spot in the town centre and it is affordable for us. Berwick needs independent developers to do things like this to help reinvigorate the high street.

“As opposed to the grungy interior of our premises on Silver Street, the one on Marygate is going to be sleek and modern.

“I've noticed that the town has been a lot busier this year and it's great to be able to provide more local jobs for those who enjoy working in retail.

“Although we’ve seen national businesses move from the town centre to retail parks in recent times, the increase in the number of independent businesses over the last couple of years is a good thing as it provides a diverse offering and so I think Berwick is on the up.”

“You need to constantly adapt in our industry, but we’re proud to say that our ethos will always be to provide the best ingredients, freshly roasted, and make our menu as affordable as we can.”