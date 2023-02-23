The charity runs artistic classes and workshops for adults with learning difficulties, disabilities, or mental health struggles from its base in Manor Walks.

Founder Sam Goodlet says the charity will “continue what we are doing, adding value to people's lives and boosting their health and wellbeing.”

She said: “It is brilliant to see the difference you make in people's lives.

A session in progress at Northern Butterflies.

It is amazing. You get someone frightened to come along to the studio, give it a few months, and they are so bubbly, chat all the time, and say how much they love coming.

“It is a part of their life and you know you are making a difference. It is rewarding.

“I would say that probably on behalf of everyone who works at the studio. I have a lot of brilliant volunteers.”

As well as making art, the charity runs sessions in performance art and music, as well as horticultural classes at its allotment in warmer months.

Sessions are run about a variety of art forms.

Some students have begun selling their work and the group is occasionally commissioned, with a textile piece made for an NHS trust a recent example.

Sam, from Tynemouth, said: “A lot of students have their own things going on outside the studio. So it is challenging, but it is art therapy.

“You hear all the laughter and the giggling and they say thank you for a wonderful day, so you know, you have done something right.

“They just love coming, meeting new people, being creative, and being challenged.

A student-led art session at the studio in Manor Walks.

“They will have a go at any new art form.”

Sam was an artist and teacher before deciding to set up Northern Butterflies.

The 46-year-old said: “I was working in Ashington at the time, and there was no funding available for the students that I still had.

“I just decided to set something up. Then we got the opportunity for the permanent studio space in Cramlington.”

Northern Butterflies was forced to close during the pandemic and now faces cost of living pressures, but Sam remains optimistic.