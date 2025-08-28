Two community gardening projects have grown into a blooming success at the John Willie Sams Centre in Dudley.

Dudley Youth Group’s gardening project and John Willie Sams men’s group have taken over raised beds in the grounds of the community centre.

Their hard work has transformed the beds from an overgrown state into a thriving garden of fruit, vegetables and wildflowers.

Dudley Youth Group is run by local charity Out of Sight, and is part of the North Tyneside Council and VODA’s Community and Place programme.

Members of Dudley Youth Group at work on the gardening project.

The gardening has financial support from VODA’s Volunteer and Social Action Project and is funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF).

The youth gardening group has 25 dedicated members aged 10 to 18, working to make a positive difference and learn new skills. The food they grow will be used to support Out of Sight’s social supermarket in Dudley.

John Willie Sams Men’s Group is run by North Tyneside Council’s Care and Connect service, which works to reduce isolation, maintain and improve health and encourage community access.

Six men attend regularly to work on the garden, while planning and researching planting techniques. Any produce they grow will be given back to the community café in the John Willie Sams centre and to the social supermarket.

One of the men’s beds is dedicated to the late Bob Wilson, a volunteer veteran who was a regular at John Willie Sams. He loved flowers, and his bed will be growing species that attract bees.

Out of Sight charity founder Kathleen Nixon said: “This project is a positive force in our community, fostering teamwork, responsibility, and a deep appreciation for nature.

“By cultivating a shared garden, young people experience the satisfaction of seeing their efforts bloom. The program encourages healthy lifestyles, mindfulness, and practical learning that extend far beyond the garden gates.

”The Youth Group is one of the most impactful initiatives our charity has undertaken, attracting a group of engaged young individuals who consistently demonstrate genuine enthusiasm for participating.”

Elected Mayor of North Tyneside Karen Clark said: “These community gardening projects are improving the local environment, providing food for the community, and helping people stay fit and active while forming friendships and learning new skills. The results of all that hard work look fantastic.”