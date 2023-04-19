News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Town Hall Rich List 2023: see which local authorities made the list
40 minutes ago Rishi Sunak declares wife’s shares in firm amid investigation
42 minutes ago Tesco ordered to drop yellow Clubcard logo after Lidl legal dispute
2 hours ago Murder investigation launched as man stabbed after car rammed
2 hours ago Barry Humphries rushed to hospital in serious condition
3 hours ago What time is PMQs on today?

North Sunderland defibrillator moved to be more accessible to the public

A defibrillator, which was once in the grounds of North Sunderland Football Club, has been moved to the outskirts of the ground.

By Charlie Watson
Published 19th Apr 2023, 12:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 12:22 BST

Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson, county councillor for the Bamburgh division, made the decision to move the life-saving piece of equipment to ensure it is as accessible to the public as possible.

To move the defibrillator to the public road cost £900, which Guy Renner-Thompson took from his Councillor Members Schemes money, cash allocated to benefit the surrounding communities.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The councillor said: “Moving the defibrillator to the public road could one day save a life.

Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson moved the North Sunderland defibrillator to a more accessible spot.Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson moved the North Sunderland defibrillator to a more accessible spot.
Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson moved the North Sunderland defibrillator to a more accessible spot.
Most Popular

"I’m proud to support North Sunderland Football Club with £900 of my Councillor Members Scheme Money to make it happen.”

While visiting, Renner-Thompson also sponsored North Sunderland Football Club and now has a banner up in the club.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He added: “Grassroots sport is an important part of keeping small communities together and training up the next generation.”

Related topics:SunderlandBamburgh