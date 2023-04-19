North Sunderland defibrillator moved to be more accessible to the public
A defibrillator, which was once in the grounds of North Sunderland Football Club, has been moved to the outskirts of the ground.
Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson, county councillor for the Bamburgh division, made the decision to move the life-saving piece of equipment to ensure it is as accessible to the public as possible.
To move the defibrillator to the public road cost £900, which Guy Renner-Thompson took from his Councillor Members Schemes money, cash allocated to benefit the surrounding communities.
The councillor said: “Moving the defibrillator to the public road could one day save a life.
"I’m proud to support North Sunderland Football Club with £900 of my Councillor Members Scheme Money to make it happen.”
While visiting, Renner-Thompson also sponsored North Sunderland Football Club and now has a banner up in the club.
He added: “Grassroots sport is an important part of keeping small communities together and training up the next generation.”