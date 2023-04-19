Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson, county councillor for the Bamburgh division, made the decision to move the life-saving piece of equipment to ensure it is as accessible to the public as possible.

To move the defibrillator to the public road cost £900, which Guy Renner-Thompson took from his Councillor Members Schemes money, cash allocated to benefit the surrounding communities.

The councillor said: “Moving the defibrillator to the public road could one day save a life.

"I’m proud to support North Sunderland Football Club with £900 of my Councillor Members Scheme Money to make it happen.”

While visiting, Renner-Thompson also sponsored North Sunderland Football Club and now has a banner up in the club.

