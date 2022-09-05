Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 38th North Sunderland and Seahouses Show took place on Saturday – the first since the pandemic.

"Sadly, this could possibly be the last show unless we get more volunteers to take part and join the committee,” stated secretary Liz Moor.

"We aren't the biggest show but we are a good show and it would be terrible for it to fold.”

Rosie with her rosettes.

Liz and chairman Jim Williamson are stepping down from their roles, although they will stay on the committee if fresh blood is found.

The event itself was a success with a mix of new exhibitors and familiar faces and the judging commenting on the high standard of entries.

“The atmosphere was lovely and friendly with people commenting on this, especially the new exhibitors, which is fabulous to hear and makes all the hard work that goes into putting on a show worthwhile,” said Liz.

She was also delighted with the children’s entries and thanked Seahouses Primary School and Busy Bees for encouraging its children to take part.

North Sunderland and Seahouses Show.

Anyone interested in joining the committee can contact Liz on 07814672429 or message via their Facebook page North Sunderland and Seahouses Gardening Association (Village Show).

Layla and James.

Sienna with her prizes.

Roses.

A display by Busy Bees Seahouses.

The disaster class.

Carrot class winners.

Flower arrangement.

Floral entries.

Carrots and parsnips.