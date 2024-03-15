Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In 2023 North Tyneside Council invited people to voting on a new name for the square from a shortlist of four significant local figures. Thomas Brown took more than half the votes: 2,149 out of 4,247.

Thomas was a NAAFI canteen assistant on the Petard and was one of three men to board the sinking U-559 submarine in an effort to retrieve vital documents. He was the only one to survive.

The naming event was attended by more than 30 of Thomas Brown’s descendants and featured live music from a 1940s-style jazz band.

Left to right is Sir Alan Campbell MP for Tynemouth, Thomas Brown’s nephew Andrew Miller, Thomas Brown’s niece Lynn Melville, Thomas Brown’s brother Norman Brown, Thomas Brown’s great nephew Thomas Goicechea, Thomas Brown’s sister Nancy Goicechea, Elected Mayor of North Tyneside Dame Norma Redfearn DBE, North Tyneside MP Mary Glindon.

A stone memorial to Thomas has been installed in the square and was unveiled by Elected Mayor of North Tyneside Dame Norma Redfearn DBE. It bears an etched image of Thomas based on an original by artist Marcus Reed and is set into a large monolith of sandstone.

Thomas Brown’s niece, Lynn Melville, said: “For us, Thomas was the only choice and we were confident but relieved that the vote was his.

“Lots of people in North Shields still don’t know his story and we want to change that. The other two men, Lieutenant Anthony Fasson and Able Seaman Colin Grazier have memorials in their home towns. It’s right that Thomas is remembered in his.

Thomas died on February 13, 1945, in a fire in his family home. He was awarded the George Medal but died before he could receive it.

Thomas Brown’s nephew, Andrew Miller, said: “Thomas left home because he wanted away. North Shields was never big enough for him. He’d had quite a tough upbringing and he had a taste for adventure. His father and his brothers had taught him to swim by throwing him into the Tyne, which wasn’t unusual.

“As far as we know Thomas just appeared on deck and joined them, jumped in and swam over to the U-boat.

“The two other men went under the water into the submarine and he stayed above water. They passed the books up to him, making three trips to the surface.

“The papers had to stay dry and Thomas did manage to protect them. He got them back on board the HMS Petard so they could go on to Bletchley Park where they were used to crack the naval Enigma code.

“We don’t know why Thomas took such a big risk. But when you’re 15 you don’t think anything’s going to happen to you.”

Thomas Brown’s George Medal is now display in the Discovery Museum in Newcastle.

Elected Mayor of North Tyneside Dame Norma Redfearn DBE said: “It’s a real privilege to unveil this memorial and officially name the Town Square after Thomas. We hope this helps keep his memory alive for future generations and gives people in North Shields a real sense of pride.