The North Shields singer was named as the 2023 recipient of the Alan Hull Award, earning her £1,000.

Katie said: “It’s very meaningful to me as a North East based artist to receive this award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Not only does it feel as if a level of trust has been placed in me and my songwriting, but it also allows me to contribute to a really rich musical landscape.

“I want to play a part in the region’s creative culture and to make my own mark as an independent singer songwriter.

The award is made annually in memory of Alan Hull, the Newcastle-born songwriter and founding member of folk rock band Lindisfarne, who passed away in 1995.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Katie added: “To receive this award in the memory of Alan Hull feels like a really nice link between the North East’s music of the past and the region’s music of the future.

“In the New Year I plan to return to the studio to record my new single and I’ll be organising my first headline gig in North Tyneside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Katie performing live. She is the 2023 recipient of the award.

“Thanks to the Alan Hull Award I’m in a great position to get 2023 off to a really positive start.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tyne and Wear and Northumberland based charity Community Foundation administer the award, which aims to help young musicians entering the industry and cover some of their costs.

Community Foundation senior advisor Jo Cundall said: “We were delighted by the standard of submissions again this year which clearly demonstrates the depth of talent across the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad