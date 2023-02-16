The cohort of tiny trainees have been jam-packed since the beginning of September, after learning about different departments in Northumbria Police.

Firstly, they spoke with members of Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols department, where they learned all about road safety, the role of the department, and what police signs mean on the road if there has been an accident.

This was followed by a conversation with the entire class who discussed their own personal safety, and the safety of others on their commutes to and from school.

The Mini Police team have completed two terms of training.

Afterwards, they designed posters for the “darker nights” and discussed how they can keep themselves and peers safe whilst having fun throughout Halloween and the Bonfire night festivities.

The students have learned about the impact of knife crime on the region, laws around carrying knives and explored the message that the ‘Knife Angel’ carries.

They have also discovered the differences between Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs), Police Constables, Special Police Officers, as well as challenging their own thinking of what it means to be a ‘member of the community’.

And, most recently, the enthusiastic cadets visited Northumbria Police’s Mounted Section, visiting police horses to understand more about their roles in the force and how they are trained to keep the public safe.