The North Shields 800 website is live and features dozens of exciting events, projects, history, resources and information about the town’s 800th anniversary celebrations during 2025.

A year-long programme of events and activities is planned to reflect the town’s maritime, mining, railway and industrial heritage as well as its reputation as a vibrant destination for arts and culture and a thriving location for business.

It aims to appeal to a wide range of audiences to celebrate North Shields’ past, present and future, and follows a tremendous response to a public call for project ideas, with over 60 separate proposals sent in for arts and heritage projects by established groups and new talent.

Chair of the North Shields 800 Committee, Sir Alan Campbell MP, said: “There is a great deal of pride, passion and creativity behind the North Shields 800 projects.

The North Shields 800 website, by North Shields graphic designer Kimberley Creative.

“I am looking forward to seeing them bring communities together, raise the profile of the town and create a lasting legacy for the 800th anniversary celebrations.”

Plans are in progress for community events, art installations, exhibitions, music performances, publications, podcasts, photography and film.

There will be a spectacular regatta and a blessing of the fishing fleet, a parade along the Fish Quay, exhibitions, street art murals and heritage projects.

Elected Mayor of North Tyneside Dame Norma Redfearn DBE added: “The people of North Shields have come up with some incredible ways to celebrate the 800th anniversary of the founding of the town. This exciting calendar of events will help attract visitors, support local businesses, and inspire pride in the town and its unique identity. 2025 is going to be a great year for North Shields.”

North Shields 800 Creative Director Dominic Smith said: “Working alongside the passionate individuals who are delivering these inspiring and thoughtful projects is a privilege. I feel very lucky to be a part of this vibrant community and its 800th anniversary celebrations. It is a genuine honour.”

You can keep informed about the project @northshields800 on Facebook and Instagram, where a mix of light-hearted and deadly serious facts about the history of the town is shared every day of 2025, as researched by local historians Alan Fidler, Dave Young and Rachel Chapman.