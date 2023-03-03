Each one was chosen for funding by the North of Tyne Combined Authority as they were deemed to have the potential to grow year on year.

The Berwick Film & Media Arts Festival, which starts today (Friday), includes the UK Premiere of Anerca, Breath of Life – a film featuring words and songs from the indigenous people of the Arctic Circle.

Deputy director Elisa Kay said: “We’re really looking forward to this year’s festival.

Crowds outside The Maltings during a previous Berwick Film & Media Arts Festival. Picture by Erika Stevenson.

“The North of Tyne investment has already made a big difference – we’d sold more passes than ever before even a week before the opening day.”

Morpeth Fair Day in June will offer family fun including street entertainers, stalls, displays, a parade, games, rides and activities for all ages.

Thousands of people flocked to the town centre for last year’s event and there was delight all round as it was unable to go-ahead in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid lockdown and social distancing rules.

North of Tyne cabinet member for culture, creative and rural, Coun Glen Sanderson, said: “Culture is about bringing people together, appreciating where they live and being part of an adventure.

Classic cars pictured during the 2022 Morpeth Fair Day parade. Picture by Anne Hopper.

“Each of the events we’ve supported through the Scale Up Fund has proven already their potential to grow, to capture people’s imagination, and to celebrate our region.

