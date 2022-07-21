The awards, which recognise the achievements and hard work of volunteers and community groups, are returning after a Covid-enforced absence.

Flora Simpson, chair of North Northumberland Voluntary Forum, said: “We’re proud to be presenting these awards after a two year gap due to Covid-19.

"This is a real opportunity to raise the profile of community and voluntary groups and to celebrate the achievements of volunteers throughout north Northumberland.

Winners at the 2019 awards.

"Please think about the people and organisations that have made such a contribution to our communities, especially during the lockdown period.

"There’s a range of award categories – hopefully one to fit every nomination. We look forward to receiving your nominations – individual, voluntary and community groups.”

She added: “This year we are delighted to have received support from Bedmax, acknowledging the value they place on the voluntary sector within the community.”

The invitation-only awards evening will be held on Wednesday, September 28 at Berwick Rugby Club. However, nominations must be in by August 1.

Awards will be decided by a panel of local judges and trustees of the Voluntary Forum. To nominate any group or individual for an award visit www.nnvforum.org.uk