The awards, which recognise the achievements and hard work of volunteers and community groups, are returning after a Covid-enforced absence.
Flora Simpson, chair of North Northumberland Voluntary Forum, said: “We’re proud to be presenting these awards after a two year gap due to Covid-19.
"This is a real opportunity to raise the profile of community and voluntary groups and to celebrate the achievements of volunteers throughout north Northumberland.
"Please think about the people and organisations that have made such a contribution to our communities, especially during the lockdown period.
"There’s a range of award categories – hopefully one to fit every nomination. We look forward to receiving your nominations – individual, voluntary and community groups.”
She added: “This year we are delighted to have received support from Bedmax, acknowledging the value they place on the voluntary sector within the community.”
The invitation-only awards evening will be held on Wednesday, September 28 at Berwick Rugby Club. However, nominations must be in by August 1.
Awards will be decided by a panel of local judges and trustees of the Voluntary Forum. To nominate any group or individual for an award visit www.nnvforum.org.uk
The awards are for the following categories: The Grassroots Award - those groups who have volunteers only with no paid staff; Project/Organisation of the year; Volunteer of the Year Award – awarded to an unpaid individual who has made a major contribution to the local voluntary sector within the last two years; Youth Volunteer of the Year Award – a new award presented to an unpaid individual who has made the greatest contribution to the local voluntary sector in the last two years; The Lady Rose Crossman Lifetime Achievement Award – given to an unpaid individual who for the last ten years or more has made a major contribution to the voluntary sector and is a true inspiration to others; Local Business Support Award – for the commercial business which has demonstrated outstanding support to the voluntary sector both financial and/or practically. The business must operate in north Northumberland.