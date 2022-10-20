The charity work hard to support those with life-limiting illnesses and their families.

The walk will take place this Saturday, starting in the Island Oasis Coffee Shop where refreshments are available to gear up for the day.

The route includes roads, grass paths, a short rock climb and a few miles of beach, so walkers must remember their walking boots.

Cash raised will go towards the work done by HospiceCare, which supports people with life-limiting illnesses and their families.

This year, the charity needs to raise more than £850,000 from donations, fundraising, trusts and through charity shops to carry on with the help they are giving to the community.

Emma Arthur, fundraising manager (Interim) for HospiceCare, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming over 140 participants onto Holy Island this weekend, so far the event has raised nearly £2500 for the Hospice. Which will allow us to make a difference to families in North Northumberland.”

The team work all over North Northumberland to provide home care, 365 days a year, assisting those who need palliative care. The charity also offers bereavement support and dementia support services.

Working with those terminally ill, the charity plan to support the lives of people both emotionally and practically.

A family member who used the charity said: “At a very difficult time, perhaps one of life’s most difficult, all the team at HospiceCare provided that vital reassurance that we were not alone. It made a huge difference.”