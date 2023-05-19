The £1,000 cash injection was gifted to the village community gym to contribute towards building improvements and new fitness equipment.

Charlie Wadsworth, of the gym committee and treasurer, said: “On behalf of the Belford Community Gym, we are very grateful and delighted to have received a grant of £1,000.

“Since reopening the gym last October, we are on a journey of improving the facility and investing money for building improvements and new equipment. We appreciate the contribution in helping to provide a good quality gym for the Belford and surrounding communities.”

Steve White and Del Hughes from the Belford Gym Committee and W.B. John Grey and Steve Newman from Seahouses Masonic Lodge.

The cash came from the Seahouses Masonic Lodge, and will be spent on helping to develop the existing gym, which is run by the community group, to benefit members of the village while keeping things affordable.