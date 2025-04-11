North Northumberland farmer's epic tractor run challenge for two good causes

By Andrew Coulson
Published 11th Apr 2025, 12:37 BST
A semi-retired north Northumberland farmer is embarking on an epic journey next month on his Massey Ferguson vintage tractor to raise money for two charities.

Ian Jackson, from Bowsden, aims to drive the 850 miles from Land’s End to John O’Groats over 16 days, with overnight stays in a hired motorhome on campsites.

His wife Chris and family friend Fran Van Rooyen will be the support crew throughout.

The challenge in aid of Pickups for Peace and Cancer Research UK will begin on Wednesday, May 14 passing through Bodmin, Tiverton, Bristol, Hereford, Shrewsbury, Wigan, Preston, Lancaster, Kendal, Carlisle, Dumfries, Kilmarnock, Glasgow, Crianlarich, Fort William, Inverness, Wick and – if all goes to plan – ending at John O’Groats on Thursday, May 29.

Ian Jackson on the Massey Ferguson vintage tractor.Ian Jackson on the Massey Ferguson vintage tractor.
Ian Jackson on the Massey Ferguson vintage tractor.

The Massey Ferguson 65 multipower was bought new by the Jackson family in August 1961. Coincidentally, Ian and his beloved Massey share a birthday.

The tractor has recently been completely overhauled. Indicators, a rearview mirror, hazard flashing light and a sprung seat have been added for the long drive, with a top speed on the road of around 18mph.

Ian said: “I feel a mixture of excitement and trepidation about my upcoming challenge, but looking forward to travelling the length of England and Scotland whilst enjoying the countryside.”

Pickups for Peace sends 4x4 vehicles loaded with humanitarian aid to Ukraine. Ian, Chris and Fran have all driven vehicles for this charity to country to help its war effort.

People can make donations at www.justgiving.com/page/jackos-john-o-groats-journey and https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/jackos-john-ogroats-journey

From next week, people can get updates in relation to the challenge on Facebook and Instagram – search for ‘Jacko’s John O Groats Journey’.

