Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Graeme Reavley travelled to the country as part of the support from Pick-ups for Peace, a Scottish charity, last month, and he will be returning soon.

Since its formation in February this year, Pick-ups for Peace has dedicated itself to supplying four-wheel drive vehicles and urgently required aid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With more than 200 pick-ups delivered so far, the charity is committed to delivering them until the conflict with Russia is over. All trucks donated have provided valuable support on the ground to aid effort in Ukraine.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Graeme Reavley pictured during the trip in September.

Graeme said: “We have raised over £10,000 to purchase two Mitsubishi pick-ups.

“This will be my second trip. The first was with my niece Barbara Manners in September and this one will be with my son, Christopher.

“We will be part of a convoy that will drive 1,200 miles in two days from Ijmuiden in the Netherlands to Lviv.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The vehicles will be filled with ‘aid’ tools, medical supplies, tyres, jerry cans etc, although this trip is focusing on providing good quality cold weather clothing and footwear so we would be particularly grateful for those items.

“Any donations for upcoming trips (goods or monetary) can be made at the ‘Flower Room’ garden shed at The Villa, Bowsden, TD15 2TW, or at any Galedin veterinary practice.

“People can email me – grae[email protected] – if they want any further information.”