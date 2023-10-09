News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
A significant amount of cocaine has washed up on England's south coast
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Operation Eternal: How the Met stopped kidnap and torture plans
Israel in ‘state of war’ after attack from Palestinian militant group

North Northumberland farmer's call for donations ahead of latest Pick-ups for Peace trip to Ukraine

A north Northumberland farmer is asking the public to help with donations of goods or money ahead of another drive to Ukraine.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 9th Oct 2023, 13:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 13:28 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Graeme Reavley travelled to the country as part of the support from Pick-ups for Peace, a Scottish charity, last month, and he will be returning soon.

Since its formation in February this year, Pick-ups for Peace has dedicated itself to supplying four-wheel drive vehicles and urgently required aid.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

With more than 200 pick-ups delivered so far, the charity is committed to delivering them until the conflict with Russia is over. All trucks donated have provided valuable support on the ground to aid effort in Ukraine.

Graeme Reavley pictured during the trip in September.Graeme Reavley pictured during the trip in September.
Graeme Reavley pictured during the trip in September.
Most Popular

Graeme said: “We have raised over £10,000 to purchase two Mitsubishi pick-ups.

“This will be my second trip. The first was with my niece Barbara Manners in September and this one will be with my son, Christopher.

“We will be part of a convoy that will drive 1,200 miles in two days from Ijmuiden in the Netherlands to Lviv.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The vehicles will be filled with ‘aid’ tools, medical supplies, tyres, jerry cans etc, although this trip is focusing on providing good quality cold weather clothing and footwear so we would be particularly grateful for those items.

“Any donations for upcoming trips (goods or monetary) can be made at the ‘Flower Room’ garden shed at The Villa, Bowsden, TD15 2TW, or at any Galedin veterinary practice.

“People can email me – grae[email protected] – if they want any further information.”

For more details about the charity, go to www.pickupsforpeace.co.uk

Related topics:NorthumberlandUkraine