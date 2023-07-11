News you can trust since 1854
North Northumberland farmer and retired vet Graeme Reavley is fined after pleading guilty to breach of animal disease control rules

A north Northumberland farmer and retired veterinary surgeon has been fined after pleading guilty to a breach of livestock movement rules.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 11th Jul 2023, 16:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 16:28 BST

Graeme Reavley illegally moved 20 sheep from his farm at Bowsden to Wooler Auction Mart in October 2021.

They were moved despite his premises being subject to a standstill of livestock movement under the Disease Control Order 2003, meaning that the sheep should not have been moved.

The livestock standstill rules are designed to prevent and limit the spread of many animal diseases in the early stages where symptoms would not be apparent, even to a vet.

Newcastle Crown Court and Magistrates' Court are located in the same building on the Quayside.Newcastle Crown Court and Magistrates' Court are located in the same building on the Quayside.
Northumberland County Council’s Trading Standards decision to prosecute came after Mr Reavley ignored repeated advice, warnings and a caution for previous breaches of the livestock standstill rules.

Inspectors found that he had moved three sheep onto his farm on October 8, 2021, triggering a standstill which meant that no livestock should have moved off until October 15 or later, unless an exception applied.

He then went on to move 20 sheep to an open sale at the mart in Wooler on October 13, only five days later.

Errors in the reporting of movements by Mr Reavley meant that the breaches were not identified at the time and were only found during a subsequent routine inspection at his farm.

Mr Reavley, who did not appear in court, was ordered to pay more than £1,000 in fines and costs by Newcastle Magistrates on July 7.

Any keepers of livestock in Northumberland who would like some advice about the standstill rules are encouraged to contact the Trading Standards team by phone on 01670 623869 or by emailing tradin[email protected]

