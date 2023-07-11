Graeme Reavley illegally moved 20 sheep from his farm at Bowsden to Wooler Auction Mart in October 2021.

They were moved despite his premises being subject to a standstill of livestock movement under the Disease Control Order 2003, meaning that the sheep should not have been moved.

The livestock standstill rules are designed to prevent and limit the spread of many animal diseases in the early stages where symptoms would not be apparent, even to a vet.

Northumberland County Council’s Trading Standards decision to prosecute came after Mr Reavley ignored repeated advice, warnings and a caution for previous breaches of the livestock standstill rules.

Inspectors found that he had moved three sheep onto his farm on October 8, 2021, triggering a standstill which meant that no livestock should have moved off until October 15 or later, unless an exception applied.

He then went on to move 20 sheep to an open sale at the mart in Wooler on October 13, only five days later.

Errors in the reporting of movements by Mr Reavley meant that the breaches were not identified at the time and were only found during a subsequent routine inspection at his farm.

Mr Reavley, who did not appear in court, was ordered to pay more than £1,000 in fines and costs by Newcastle Magistrates on July 7.