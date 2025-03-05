The North Northumberland Voluntary Forum is celebrating the success of its recent clothing donation drive.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will eventually raise vital funds for the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) and the charity based at the Berwick Voluntary Centre said the community’s generosity has been nothing short of overwhelming – with clothing donations coming from individuals, families, community groups and local businesses in the area.

The initiative that was launched at the end of January was created to help fund the critical operations of GNAAS, a life-saving service which responds to medical emergencies across the North East.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fiona Calder, manager of the North Northumberland Voluntary Forum, said: “We are truly humbled by the support we’ve received from the community.

From left, Karen Ridley - Rural Us project officer, Margaret Johnson - Berwick and District Friends of Dementia, Emma Peters - GNAAS volunteer ground crew, and Fiona Calder - manager of North Northumberland Voluntary Forum.

“The response has been extraordinary and every single donation bag, whether large or small, will help to ensure this vital life-saving service continues to be available for those who need it most.

“More than 120 bags of clothing were donated and we would especially like to thank the community of Cornhill and Lynda Waite at Cornhill Village Store who collected and delivered the bags to the Berwick Voluntary Centre.

“Thanks are also extended to Margaret Johnson from Berwick and District Friends of Dementia, who coordinated collection from the members of Alz Cafe, and the 'Crafternoon' WARM HUB, whose members each donated a bag or two towards the appeal.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma Peters and Linda Buchanan, who are both volunteer ground crew for GNAAS, helped co-ordinate the partnership appeal. If you would like to donate, they can be contacted through a dedicated Facebook page – ‘GNAAS Clothing Collection & fundraising Berwick upon Tweed’.