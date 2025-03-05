North Northumberland charity receives overwhelming support for clothing donations in aid of the Great North Air Ambulance Service
It will eventually raise vital funds for the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) and the charity based at the Berwick Voluntary Centre said the community’s generosity has been nothing short of overwhelming – with clothing donations coming from individuals, families, community groups and local businesses in the area.
The initiative that was launched at the end of January was created to help fund the critical operations of GNAAS, a life-saving service which responds to medical emergencies across the North East.
Fiona Calder, manager of the North Northumberland Voluntary Forum, said: “We are truly humbled by the support we’ve received from the community.
“The response has been extraordinary and every single donation bag, whether large or small, will help to ensure this vital life-saving service continues to be available for those who need it most.
“More than 120 bags of clothing were donated and we would especially like to thank the community of Cornhill and Lynda Waite at Cornhill Village Store who collected and delivered the bags to the Berwick Voluntary Centre.
“Thanks are also extended to Margaret Johnson from Berwick and District Friends of Dementia, who coordinated collection from the members of Alz Cafe, and the 'Crafternoon' WARM HUB, whose members each donated a bag or two towards the appeal.”
Emma Peters and Linda Buchanan, who are both volunteer ground crew for GNAAS, helped co-ordinate the partnership appeal. If you would like to donate, they can be contacted through a dedicated Facebook page – ‘GNAAS Clothing Collection & fundraising Berwick upon Tweed’.
