According to research of average house prices by Halifax, the figure for Gubeon Wood in Tranwell Woods was £1.491million.

It was only beaten by Ramside Park in Durham, with properties boasting an average price of £1,553,000.

Runnymede Road in Darras Hall, Ponteland, which famously attracts celebrities and top footballers including Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer, also made the top five in the region with an average price of £1.245million.

Properties in Gubeon Wood that are for sale or have sold within the last two years.

The other two in the top five were Graham Park Road, Newcastle (third), £1,339,000, and South Drive, Newcastle (fifth), £1,201,000.

Kim Kinnaird, mortgages director, Halifax, said: “For almost all of us, these homes and their eye-watering price tags are the stuff fantasy house hunts are made of.

“Unsurprisingly, London roads occupy the top 10 streets in the UK, and buying a home on London’s Phillimore Gardens could set you back a staggering £24million on average.

“That said, the price of a prestigious address can differ hugely across the UK.

Properties for sale in Runnymede Road, Darras Hall, Ponteland.

“Living on the most expensive street in the North East or East Midlands will cost something closer to £1.5 million.”

