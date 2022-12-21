North East's most expensive streets top five includes spot in Tranwell Woods and street in Darras Hall
A group of homes near Morpeth is in second place when it comes to the most expensive streets in the North East, a new study has revealed.
According to research of average house prices by Halifax, the figure for Gubeon Wood in Tranwell Woods was £1.491million.
It was only beaten by Ramside Park in Durham, with properties boasting an average price of £1,553,000.
Runnymede Road in Darras Hall, Ponteland, which famously attracts celebrities and top footballers including Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer, also made the top five in the region with an average price of £1.245million.
The other two in the top five were Graham Park Road, Newcastle (third), £1,339,000, and South Drive, Newcastle (fifth), £1,201,000.
Kim Kinnaird, mortgages director, Halifax, said: “For almost all of us, these homes and their eye-watering price tags are the stuff fantasy house hunts are made of.
“Unsurprisingly, London roads occupy the top 10 streets in the UK, and buying a home on London’s Phillimore Gardens could set you back a staggering £24million on average.
“That said, the price of a prestigious address can differ hugely across the UK.
“Living on the most expensive street in the North East or East Midlands will cost something closer to £1.5 million.”
With Phillimore Gardens in first place for England and Wales, the rest of the top 10 are as follows – Grosvenor Square, London, £23,549,000, Ilchester Place, London, £17,678,000, Grosvenor Crescent, London, £15,440,000, Clarendon Road, London, £14,950,000, Ashburton Place, London, £14,732,000, Lansdowne Road, London, £14,621,000, The Vale, London, £14,020,000, Knightsbridge, London, £14,009,000, and Chelsea Square, London, £13,231,000.