The growing importance of the space industry to the region will be highlighted at the latest North East Space conference.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northumberland will be well represented as hundreds of delegates from home and abroad start to arrive for the June 25 event.

Alnwick-based businessman Ralph Dinsley, the CEO of 3S Northumbria, leads his company's focus on space and security solutions and will talk at the conference on the region's innovative approaches to ensuring safe operations in space, including collision avoidance, satellite safety technology and sustainable practices in space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "The Space Conference is a fantastic event to showcase how much work is going on in the space sector in the North East.

John Bone, chair of North East Space Leadership Group.

"I'm looking forward to speaking at it and also in meeting other people from across the region, across the country and from overseas who are involved in the space industry. It's a really exciting time for the region."

Led by Space North East England the event in Durham is underpinned by the collaboration of all five of the North East’s universities alongside regional businesses and organisations.

This year in particular, there will be great interest in Northumbria University's development of the North East Space Skills and Technology Centre (NESST) - a £50m investment in partnership with Lockheed Martin, currently taking shape on the Newcastle skyline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The conference itself provides an ideal vehicle for academics, scientists, businesses and local government to come together and share the latest insights, visions and breakthroughs.

John Bone, chair of North East Space Leadership Group, who has been involved since the very first conference in 2014, said: “It’s always one of the most important dates in our calendar and this year it’s coming at a very exciting time for the region’s space sector, which is continuing to thrive.

“It’s a day where scientists, experts, business leaders and local Government all come together to exchange ideas, information and knowledge and share news on developments and visions for the future.

“Relationships and partnerships are cemented, people involved in the space sector get work done, and progress is made.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The North East has set itself the goal of directly employing more than 10,000 people in the space sector by 2030.

This year’s keynote speaker will be Matthew Archer, Director of Launch at the UK Space Agency, who will discuss the UK’s strategy for launching into space from UK soil and the commercial opportunities emerging from it.

He plans to highlight the region’s capabilities in the sector and strengths in engineering, manufacturing, and chemical processing, supported by industry clusters like Space North East England and North East Advanced Material Electronics (NEAME), and the role of its major ports and universities in enabling full-spectrum launch capability from UK soil.

“I think it’s genuinely exciting,” said Bone. “In the very near future, we are going to see successful launches from UK soil, and I think that will be inspirational for young people in our country, who might take fresh interest in science and engineering careers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other keynote speeches will be given by Nicoletta Wagner of the European Space Agency and Matt Chesnut of Space Florida, among the panel discussions and networking sessions.

For further information, visit www.spacenortheastengland.com