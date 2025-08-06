A team of four Round Table members from across the North East will be the first to represent the region in an international charity rally.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team is taking on the Skintflint Rally to raise awareness and funds for CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably), a leading UK charity dedicated to preventing male suicide.

The rally invites participants to drive across Europe in a car costing no more than £500, testing endurance, teamwork, and resourcefulness over thousands of miles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year marks the first time a team from the North East has entered, with representatives from Whitley Bay, Newcastle, Alnwick, and the National E-Club Round Tables.

The North East Round Table team.

Paul Hughes, the team organiser, said: “This is more than just a road trip, it's a mission to raise crucial awareness for men’s mental health.

"CALM does vital work to prevent suicide, and many of us in Round Table have been personally touched by these issues.

"I suffered a breakdown late last year and was fortunate to have support from those around me. Not everyone is so lucky, which is why this cause matters so deeply to us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team will begin their journey in Newcastle, travelling to Dover where they will take the Eurotunnel to Calais, driving through France, Germany, and ending in Błędów, located in the snowy mountainous region of Poland.

The challenge stipulates that the vehicle must have a current MOT valid until at least the end of September, and must not exceed a purchase value of £500.

Alongside Paul is team member Andrew ‘Drew’ Burston from Alnwick Round Table, a web developer currently working as a delivery driver. Drew says he is excited for the camaraderie, adventure, and opportunity to support a good cause.

Ash Haldenby from Blyth and a member of Whitley Bay Round Table, former forensic scientist and police officer, brings a love of driving, travel, and just enough GCSE German to navigate Europe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finally, Peter Cheshire from Newcastle Round Table, professional vehicle recovery technician, will serve as the team’s on-the-go mechanic and is passionate about classic cars and roadside repairs.

To meet their £5k goal, the team is seeking: a suitable donated vehicle, corporate sponsorship for logo placements on the car, t-shirts, and team apparel, and individual donations via GoFundMe.