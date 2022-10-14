Officers from the North East Regional Organised Crime Unit travelled south last week for the awards in London.

The department’s continued work around cyber-attacks and vulnerabilities impressed the judges as they returned north with the NPCC Cyber Award.

Regional Cyber Protect Officers Jonny Green and Jon Hudson were recognised for their work on Exercise Mercury and the Shodan Project.

Jon Hudson and Sgt Paul Maddison (who accepted the award on behalf of Jonny Green, who could not attend the ceremony).

The two initiatives were designed to train and test a response to a cyber-attack, and to geographically locate IP addresses that have potential vulnerability and engaging with them to offer advice to protect from cyber threats.

Inspector Andy Richmond, who leads the Cyber Unit, said: “Jon and Jonny have been the driving force behind these projects and their commitment to cyber safety, detection and prevention is staggeringly impressive.

“Their work is ever evolving and keeps them on their toes as technology progresses, but they work hard to ensure they remain steps ahead of criminals looking to strike online.”

Kim McGuinness, Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, said: “This is a fantastic and very deserved win for Jon and Jonny; I’m delighted for them.

“Crime is constantly changing, we’re not only policing the streets but the internet too and having the right technology to fight this newer front line of crime is crucial.

“Gaining national recognition like this puts the North East on the map for its innovation and commitment to tackling these new threats.