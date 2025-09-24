Greener Berwick has called on North East Mayor Kim McGuinness to back a growing national campaign for local authorities to be put at the heart of the fight against climate breakdown.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The letter sent to the regional leader comes ahead of a new national climate plan, which the government is due to publish later this year, and one the environmental group says must do more to empower local leaders.

The Mayor has responded to the call by setting out what the North East Combined Authority has done so far and to stress that she is “pushing for more power to be devolved from Government into our region”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Greener Berwick believes that local authorities are uniquely placed to deliver real change – from cutting emissions through better transport and home insulation to boosting local renewable energy and preparing for climate impacts.

North East Mayor Kim McGuinness.

But the group is of the view that even committed local leaders often lack the legal powers or funding to act at the scale needed. And in some areas, newly elected leaders are even rolling back on climate action.

Martin Laidler of Greener Berwick, said: “Local authorities are vital to solving the climate crisis, but too many are trying to do it with one hand tied behind their backs.

“Climate action isn’t just about cutting emissions – it’s also about creating warmer homes, lowering energy bills, cleaner air and better public transport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That’s why we’re calling on the Government to give councils the tools they need in their forthcoming climate plan to enable them to play their part in building a cleaner, fairer future. We urge the Mayor to support our call.”

In response, the Mayor said: “I’ve made sure tackling the climate emergency is threaded through everything new we’re doing in the North East because that’s about taking local action to make a difference.

“We have launched the North East Carbon and Nature Marketplace so that business can invest in carbon-offset projects close to home like restoring Northumberland’s peat bogs and magnificent coastline, or insulating village community halls.

“We also fund cheaper Mayor’s Fares on the bus including a £1 flat fare for everyone up to the age of 21, which is encouraging more young people to use public transport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am pushing for more power to be devolved from Government into our region because that puts local people to be at the forefront of decisions that impact their community in tackling the impacts of climate change.

“One big example would be the money needed to insulate cold and damp homes in tour region where we need to go further and move faster.”