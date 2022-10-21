Applications are now open for the 2022-23 North East Emerging Artist Award, with any North East born or based creators eligible if they are in the final year of their undergraduate studies, on a masters degree programme, or recently graduated.

From the applicants, a shortlist of eight artists will be compiled, each of whom will receive a £350 bursary to develop their proposals which will be presented at Seaton Delaval Hall from May 2023 alongside last year’s winners.

The top two will then be chosen to be realised and exhibited in the spring of 2024 with a budget of £4,000.

Seaton Delaval Hall.

Music and sound, theatre, film, literature, and design submissions are all welcome, as well as fine art.

The award is a collaboration between the National Trust at Seaton Delaval Hall and art curator Matthew Jarratt.

Jarratt said: “I am delighted to once again be working on the North East Emerging Artist Award with Seaton Delaval Hall.

“Last year we received nearly sixty proposals, which was extraordinary for its first year so we’re excited to see what proposals will come forward this year.”

Seaton Delaval Hall general manager Emma Thomas said: “This is an opportunity for artists interested in producing site-specific work to develop their practice.

“The Delaval family has an outstanding and rich history of supporting new art, theatre, and architecture since the 18th Century and it is exciting to see how a new generation of artists will be inspired by Seaton Delaval Hall.”