North East Dog Festival will provide a platform for charities

The festival, which takes place on September 3 and 4 at Northumberland College’s Kirkley Hall Campus near Ponteland, is expected to attract tens of thousands of visitors and their canine companions.

Therefore, it will provide a platform for the Newcastle Dog and Cat Shelter, GSP Rescue Services and Roo’s Journey to raise money and educate visitors about their causes.

Directors Dawn Oliver Doyle and Rebecca Ashworth Earle said: “When we designed the festival, we always knew we wanted to provide the infrastructure for charities to run dog shows and raise funds at no cost to them.

One of the dogs at Newcastle Dog and Cat Shelter that need a home.

“The festival welcomes thousands of visitors every year and what better way to incorporate not only the opportunity for people to show off their dogs, but also support charities in the process.

“This year we are very lucky to have the support of local business Spotty Dog Design, who is sponsoring all three dog shows. This enables us to provide prizes and hundreds of gorgeous rosettes for entrants.”

Chris Bray, chief executive at Newcastle Dog and Cat Shelter, said: “As a shelter that has been around for over 100 years, we are keen to share the message of our mission – to save lives in the North East.

“Working with the festival enables us to share our message and capture new supporters, volunteers and shelter advocates.”

Dog show classes will run all weekend and classes can be found online.