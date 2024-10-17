The Takeaway of the Year for North Tyneside was Ruchita Tandoori on Station Road.

A Wallsend takeaway was among the winners at the North East Bangladeshi Awards.

The prestigious event, which took place in Gateshead earlier this month, is dedicated to recognising the outstanding contributions of the British Bangladeshi community in North East.

Shah Ashwad Ali, Ruchita Tandoori owner/manager, said: “This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, and we are proud to be acknowledged in our community.

“We believe that this achievement reflects not only our efforts, but also the support we have received from customers and local residents.”