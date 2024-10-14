The Restaurant of the Year for Northumberland was Amran’s Indian Kitchen & Grill in Hide Hill.

A Berwick restaurant was among the winners at the North East Bangladeshi Awards.

The prestigious event, which took place in Gateshead earlier this month, is dedicated to recognising the outstanding contributions of the British Bangladeshi community in North East.

The Restaurant of the Year for Northumberland was Amran’s Indian Kitchen & Grill in Hide Hill.

Amran Hussain is also representing his restaurant at the Prestige Curry Awards later this month as he is on the shortlist for North East Chef of the Year.

He said: “I'm proud of this award and what we have achieved, and would like to thank the local community for their support since day one.

“Also a huge thanks to my family and team for supporting me.”