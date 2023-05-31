The Trust – whose members recently starred in BBC documentary Ambulance – is holding a recruitment day in Gateshead on Saturday, June 10.

Attendees at the event, to be held at the NEAS Education Centre on Dukesway, Team Valley, will be able to find out more about a wide range of different operational roles, from joining the emergency operations centre teams to working with the teams out on the road.

Among the jobs highlighted on the day will be:

- Health adviser (call handler) 111/999

- Senior Clinical Advisor Nurse/Paramedic

- Advanced Practitioner Nurse/Paramedic

- Ambulance care assistant

- Clinical care assistant

- Paramedic

Demand for places is already high so those interested are advised to book their place via https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/north-east-ambulance-service-teamneas-recruitment-event-tickets-637276389837.

Karen O’Brien, director of people and development, said: “As an organisation that provides such fantastic services to every part of the North East, we are always on the lookout for people from Redcar to Rothbury, Bishop to Berwick, and everywhere in-between to join our service.

“From school and university leavers to those looking for a change in career, we’re excited to be able to offer this recruitment event as an opportunity for you to find out more about our operational roles.