News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
Couple ‘absolutely ecstatic’ after winning £300,000 on scratchcard
Peter Andre GB News debut causes huge social media row
Sky customers banned from sharing Netflix accounts
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding

North East Ambulance Service sends out call for new recruits

The North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) NHS Foundation Trust needs more people from across the region to join its life-saving team.
By Charlie Watson
Published 31st May 2023, 15:54 BST- 1 min read

The Trust – whose members recently starred in BBC documentary Ambulance – is holding a recruitment day in Gateshead on Saturday, June 10.

Attendees at the event, to be held at the NEAS Education Centre on Dukesway, Team Valley, will be able to find out more about a wide range of different operational roles, from joining the emergency operations centre teams to working with the teams out on the road.

Among the jobs highlighted on the day will be:

North East Ambulance Service is looking for new recruits.North East Ambulance Service is looking for new recruits.
North East Ambulance Service is looking for new recruits.
Most Popular

- Health adviser (call handler) 111/999

- Senior Clinical Advisor Nurse/Paramedic

- Advanced Practitioner Nurse/Paramedic

- Ambulance care assistant

- Clinical care assistant

- Paramedic

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Demand for places is already high so those interested are advised to book their place via https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/north-east-ambulance-service-teamneas-recruitment-event-tickets-637276389837.

Karen O’Brien, director of people and development, said: “As an organisation that provides such fantastic services to every part of the North East, we are always on the lookout for people from Redcar to Rothbury, Bishop to Berwick, and everywhere in-between to join our service.

“From school and university leavers to those looking for a change in career, we’re excited to be able to offer this recruitment event as an opportunity for you to find out more about our operational roles.

“Whether you’re interested in taking calls that come through 999, 111 or our clinical advice teams, or would love a career working out on the road with patients, we have so many opportunities for people to find a career within the NHS. We look forward to seeing you very soon.”

Related topics:North East Ambulance Service