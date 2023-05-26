News you can trust since 1854
Norham residents to open their garden gates to raise funds for village assets

Opening your garden can be quite a challenge, but it is one that some Norham residents take up each year.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 26th May 2023, 12:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th May 2023, 12:09 BST

There are 13, including nine wheelchair friendly gardens, of all sizes, shapes and styles to see when they open for one afternoon only on Sunday, June 18.

The 2023 Norham Open Gardens, including teas and plants, will take place between 1pm and 5pm. Entry is £3, free for children, and trail maps are available at Norham Village Hall.

Each garden taking part is full of colour and variety.

Norham Open Gardener Brenda Moody.Norham Open Gardener Brenda Moody.
Garden owner Tory Craig said: “It’s hard work in the build up to opening day, but so inspiring to meet like-minded gardeners who are always full of praise and often share their own knowledge about gardening.

“We are able to donate the proceeds from the tickets and the teas towards the cost of the plants for the containers and beds in the public areas and to support the Village Hall overheads.”

The gardens will be open for one afternoon only on Sunday, June 18.The gardens will be open for one afternoon only on Sunday, June 18.
Each garden is full of colour and variety.Each garden is full of colour and variety.
