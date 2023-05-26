There are 13, including nine wheelchair friendly gardens, of all sizes, shapes and styles to see when they open for one afternoon only on Sunday, June 18.

The 2023 Norham Open Gardens, including teas and plants, will take place between 1pm and 5pm. Entry is £3, free for children, and trail maps are available at Norham Village Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each garden taking part is full of colour and variety.

Norham Open Gardener Brenda Moody.

Garden owner Tory Craig said: “It’s hard work in the build up to opening day, but so inspiring to meet like-minded gardeners who are always full of praise and often share their own knowledge about gardening.

“We are able to donate the proceeds from the tickets and the teas towards the cost of the plants for the containers and beds in the public areas and to support the Village Hall overheads.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The gardens will be open for one afternoon only on Sunday, June 18.