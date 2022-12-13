As in previous years, people will gather at the churchyard gates at 3pm. It is where they will meet Mary and Joseph, and have a chance to pat a real donkey.

A Roman soldier will announce the decree that ‘All must be enrolled,’ which marks the start of a Living Nativity journey around the village and a journey back in time.

The nativity story will be told in verse – for example, ‘It won’t take very long. We’ll go with Joseph and his wife, but first … we’ll sing a song!’ – and carols will be sung along the way.

A view of Norham.

The crowd will follow Mary, Joseph and the ‘wee donkey’ on their way to Bethlehem, pausing at the church door to meet the wise men, then following the star to Glebe Field to meet the shepherds and angels.

The procession will stop at The Masons Arms, where Joseph will knock on the door and be told by the (actual) landlord that, ‘My rooms are filled!’

The journey ends at the Village Hall, with a made-up stable and real sheep. All the characters form a nativity tableau and a baby with a family connection to Norham plays the part of the baby Jesus.

A solo voice will sing ‘O holy night’ and the Norham Junior Singers will lead everyone in singing ‘Away in a manger’.

