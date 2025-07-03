New Beginnings, sponsored by Paton & Co, arranged by Jane Cochrane. Picture by Carol Iveson.

The Norham Flower Festival was a great success, attracting many visitors of all ages.

But the flowers, beautiful in themselves, were part of a much bigger experience – with arrangements intended to mark many essential contributions to life during the Second World War.

This ranged from the specific e.g. the British Government Cryptological Establishment, the Women’s Institute and the Women’s Land Army, to the general, e.g. rationing, farming, transport and beekeeping, and marking the experiences of those who served their country.

The event clearly touched a nerve with many visitors, who shared their memories of either their own, or their relatives’ experiences, both good and bad. Some visitors were visibly moved.

Norham Church Flower Team (Jane Bannister, Brenda Moody, Jane Cochrane, Christine Jackson and Carol Iveson) put a huge amount of work into this event. They would like to thank Rev Rob Kelsey for use of the church, the stewards for their time, Imogen Aitchison for publicity design and everyone who came to see it.