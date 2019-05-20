Nominations wanted for voluntary awards

The North Northumberland Voluntary Forum’s Voluntary and Community Awards, supported by Simpson McCreath Trust, has been launched in recognition of the achievements and hard work carried out by volunteers and community groups.

This invitation-only awards evening on Thursday, July 4, at The Black and Gold, Tweedmouth, will acknowledge the amazing contribution made by volunteers and community groups and celebrate the tremendous work that is carried out.

Jane Pannell, chairman of North Northumberland Voluntary Forum, said: “We’re proud to be presenting these awards. This is a real opportunity to raise the profile of community and voluntary groups and to celebrate the achievements of volunteers throughout north Northumberland. Please think about the people and organisations that have made such a contribution to our communities.

“There’s a range of categories – hopefully one to fit every nomination. We look forward to receiving your nominations – individual, voluntary and community groups.”

Nominations are welcome from charities, voluntary and community group and local businesses. Awards will be decided by a panel of judges from the North Northumberland Network and trustees of the Voluntary Forum. To make a nomination, visit www.nnv forum.org.uk by June 3.