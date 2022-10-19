Nominations wanted for Glendale Agricultaral Society lifetime achievement award
Glendale Agricultural Society is seeking nominations for someone who deserves recognition for a lifetime of service to the local community.
Last year’s award was jointly presented to two pillars of the community, Anthony Murray and Duncan Davidson.
Karen Froggatt, chief executive of sponsors, the Glendale Gateway Trust, said: “It is, as always, an honour to support, the GAS Lifetime Achievement Award.
"It’s so important to recognise those who go over and above to take care of our community and their neighbourhood, through both good and difficult times.
Most Popular
"It could be a challenging winter ahead for many, so now is more important than ever for communities to pull together and support each other.
"This award, the winners, and all those nominated set great examples for us all, and remind us what the meaning of ‘community spirit’ is.”
Ian Murray, GAS chairman, added: “To be able to acknowledge the unsung heroes from our local area is a privilege, each year the society is humbled by the nominations we receive for some really amazing people.”
Nominations will be reviewed by a team of judges, including representatives from the Glendale Agricultural Society committee and The Glendale Gateway Trust.
Anyone who would like to make a confidential nomination should send a brief resume on the nominee to [email protected] , or call 01668 283 044 to request a nomination form to be sent out. Nominations should be returned to the GAS office no later than November 7. The winner will be announced in the first week of December.