Previous winners in the Best of Northumberland awards.

The Northumberland Gazette, Berwick Advertiser, Morpeth Herald and News Post Leader have teamed up with sponsors Northumberland County Council, Port of Blyth, Banks Group and Northumberland College to revive the popular event.

The awards presentation evening will be held at Linden Hall on Thursday, December 7 to celebrate all our finest businesses and all our local heroes in the county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Glen Sanderson, Northumberland County Council leader, said: "We are proud to be supporting the Best of Northumberland Awards.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"They are a natural fit for us, combining community with business and celebrating all that is great in our fantastic county.

"We are so looking forward to what will be a fantastic evening, showcasing many of our local businesses and community heroes.”

To nominate simply visit https://www.nationalworldevents.com/bon-2023/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Closing date is Thursday, November 9 at midnight. For more information contact the event manager, Linda Pritchard, on 07837308942.

Here are the award categories.

New Business of the Year

This award is open to start-up businesses operating for under two years

Small Business of the Year (up to 50 employees)

To recognise outstanding performance by a company with a workforce of 1-50 staff who is excelling in their field

Large Business of the Year (51+ employees)

To recognise outstanding performance by a company with a workforce of 51+ staff who is excelling in their field

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Employer of the Year Award - Sponsored by Northumberland College

This award recognises the business that has shown pre-eminent commitment to the development and welfare of its people, by encouraging communication, creativity and proactivity throughout the organisation. The winner will be able to show appreciation, genuine commitment to, and trust in, its people leading to success in business, as well as a fulfilling and stimulating working environment. An award for a business that has great staff relations, good staff retention, with excellent training and who cares for their employees. The best companies to work for! The judges will look for evidence and testimonials that confirm all of the above.

Tourism Business of the Year

This award will be presented to the organisation that can demonstrate the most significant contribution to improving the district’s offering as a tourism destination over the past couple of years and is open to any organisation connected to leisure or business tourism

Food & Drink Business of the Year

This award recognises an establishment or manufacturer whose cuisine or beverages are of the highest quality, demonstrates excellent customer service and celebrates the best of local ingredients. Open to all food and drink providers and producers: this includes cafés, restaurants, hotels and pubs as well as artisan delis, specialist food makers, breweries and distilleries. Businesses must have a food hygiene rating of 4 or above to be eligible

Business in the Community Award

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This award recognises a dynamic contribution a company has made to the local community by supporting local charities, initiatives or other community events. This category is not open to charities, CICs or community focused organisations.

Green Initiative of the Year Award - Sponsored by Port of Blyth

As part of the race to Net zero, we want to recognise the businesses who are playing their part by reducing their environmental impact. Are you an organisation that has dramatically reduced your carbon footprint? Or maybe you have launched a new product range which helps customers to reduce their environmental impact. Whatever the business we want to hear the success stories for those that are making a positive impact on the environment.

Community Champion / Group of the Year - Sponsored by Banks Group

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This award celebrates an individual/or group who has made a significant contribution to the community. This award recognises, encourages and rewards that person/or group who is truly making a difference within their community.

Sporting Achievement of the Year

In this award we are recognising the unsung sporting heroes (individual or team) whose teamwork and determination have kept things going.

Unsung Hero Award

The Unsung Hero award will be awarded to an individual who deserves recognition for their work in the community. He or she could be a charity or community worker, a teacher a group leader or anyone who sums up the term ‘unsung hero’.

Child of Achievement

This award will go to a child (age 16 and under) who has shown courage in the face of adversity, such dealing with an illness or battling through a traumatic experience. In up to 650 words, please describe how they have demonstrated an exceptional act of bravery and shown great character or fortitude. Testimonial can be included to support this entry.

Fundraiser of the Year

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charities and CICs will always need support to help raise vital funds for their cause. This award is to recognise those fundraisers who are employed by a charity or CIC. The winner will clearly be dedicated to the cause, and passionate about the work they do to help others.

Lifetime Achievement Award - sponsored by Northumberland County Council