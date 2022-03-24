Nominations open for Alnwick civic awards

The Mayor’s Civic Awards are given to people who make a difference and there are two categories – adults and young people aged 18 or under and can be for an individual, a team or a group of people.

The nominations can be for a range of areas showing their involvement, contribution and dedication to charity work, community participation or voluntary activities in Alnwick.

Awards can be made for a number of areas including charity work, citizenship, caring, sport or community participation.

The Mayor of Alnwick, Cllr Lynda Wearn.

Mayor Lynda Wearn said: “It always makes me proud of the town and its residents when I read the nomination forms for the civic awards and with the last awards ceremony being in 2019, I’m sure we will get a lot of nominations including people who went the extra mile during the pandemic.”

She continued: “It is important that the town council has these awards to enable us to give formal recognition to individuals and groups for their involvement, contribution and dedication to the town and its people”.

So if you think you know someone who you think is worthy of such as award just complete the nomination form and send it back to us.

Applications for the Mayor’s Civic Awards need to be submitted by Friday, April 23 with the awards ceremony being held in early May.