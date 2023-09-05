Every pupil or group nominated will receive a certificate and a personal communication.

News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners

Nominate your School Day Champion for an award

Children North East, the region’s oldest children’s charity, is running the first ever Voices of Hope Awards.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 5th Sep 2023, 17:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 17:51 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

They will celebrate children and young people who go above and beyond to make life better for others.

For the School Day Champion Award, sponsored by Primula Cheese, the charity is asking teachers, school staff, parents and carers to nominate a child or group of children who are making school a better place to learn, play and make friends, or helping their community.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Do you know a group of pupils working on a special project to make their school a better place? Has a classmate been an amazing friend this year? Do you know a student who goes out their way to be kind?

Students from Berwick Middle School, Tweedmouth Community Middle School and Berwick Academy were involved in the litter pick.Students from Berwick Middle School, Tweedmouth Community Middle School and Berwick Academy were involved in the litter pick.
Students from Berwick Middle School, Tweedmouth Community Middle School and Berwick Academy were involved in the litter pick.
Most Popular

An example photograph from earlier this year issued by Children North East to highlight the competition is its Berwick-based Social Action group transforming into #TeamTidy for a litter pick in the town centre.

Students from Berwick Middle School, Tweedmouth Community Middle School and Berwick Academy were involved.

Every pupil or group nominated will receive a certificate and a personal communication.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To nominate your School Day Champion, email or post their name, age, school and up to 150 words on how they make the school day better (pictures and video also welcome).

The deadline for nominations is this Sunday (September 10). Email: [email protected]

Post: Billie Jenkins, Children North East, 89 Denhill Park, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, NE15 6QE.

Related topics:BerwickEmailStudents