Nominate your School Day Champion for an award
They will celebrate children and young people who go above and beyond to make life better for others.
For the School Day Champion Award, sponsored by Primula Cheese, the charity is asking teachers, school staff, parents and carers to nominate a child or group of children who are making school a better place to learn, play and make friends, or helping their community.
Do you know a group of pupils working on a special project to make their school a better place? Has a classmate been an amazing friend this year? Do you know a student who goes out their way to be kind?
An example photograph from earlier this year issued by Children North East to highlight the competition is its Berwick-based Social Action group transforming into #TeamTidy for a litter pick in the town centre.
Students from Berwick Middle School, Tweedmouth Community Middle School and Berwick Academy were involved.
Every pupil or group nominated will receive a certificate and a personal communication.
To nominate your School Day Champion, email or post their name, age, school and up to 150 words on how they make the school day better (pictures and video also welcome).
The deadline for nominations is this Sunday (September 10). Email: [email protected]
Post: Billie Jenkins, Children North East, 89 Denhill Park, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, NE15 6QE.