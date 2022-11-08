The ex-Cornhill First School, which closed in 2012, is now being converted into a centre for the community and a community garden to provide a resource for residents in the village and outlying settlements.

Currently trustees with Cornhill Community Action, a registered charity, are involved in raising funds for the refurbishment of the former school, work on which has already started.

Their efforts will receive a timely boost this weekend with a craft fair at the venue on Sunday, November 13, from noon to 3pm.

CurlyAnn, the illuminated sheep.

Ahead of the event the centre and the village received a visit from CurlyAnn, one of the Illustrated Sheep which forms part of an art trail created by Deepa Mann-Kerr and inspired by the Lindisfarne Gospels’ themes of light, sheep and pilgrimage.

Individual sheep are being adopted and customised by local communities across the county as part of the free art trail, before the flock are rounded up for the final gathering at the Festival of Flame at Hexham Abbey on December 2.

Ahead of her appearance at this weekend’s craft fair, CurlyAnn made a tour of Cornhill-on-Tweed, calling into the village hall and on to the Collingwood Arms for a coffee, the village shop and post office, before saying hello to staff at the agricultural service company Rickerby Ltd.

Cornhill on Tweed Centre trustee Maggie Read said: “The craft fair is part of the art trail associated with the Illuminated Sheep and is also to raise funds for the completion of the centre as we are still trying to secure grant funding.”

One of the illuminated sheep.

Among the attractions at Sunday’s craft fair will be beautiful handmade arts and crafts.

Entry is free and – despite the presence of CurlyAnn – dogs are welcome.