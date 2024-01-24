No services on strike day and ‘significant disruption expected’ over nine-day period, Northern warns customers in Northumberland
Northern has published a travel advice calendar showing the ‘significant disruption’ that is expected over a nine-day period.
There will be no Northern services at all on January 31 if the latest walkout by ASLEF members – most of whom are employed as train drivers – goes ahead as planned.
Additional disruption is expected on the other days between Monday, January 29 and Tuesday, February 6 due to action short of strike called by ASLEF and customers are advised to check before they travel as there may be some short-notice cancellations to services running on these days.
Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “We urge customers to check before they travel during this period of industrial action.
“We apologise in advance for the significant disruption and inconvenience this will cause our customers.
“We hope to see a resolution to this issue in the near future and an end to the disruption these strikes cause.”
Northern’s services cover seven stations in Northumberland – including Alnmouth, Cramlington, Morpeth and Widdrington.
For more information about the strike and the services that will be affected, including the travel advice calendar, go to www.northernrailway.co.uk/travel/strikes