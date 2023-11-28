Not enough consideration is being given to residents already living at a housing estate in Morpeth as work continues, it has been claimed.

Persimmon is still carrying out building work at The Meadows in the Northgate area of the town. One of the early residents was Chris Brown, who moved in three years ago.

He had no major issues with the developer until the last month when work started opposite his house. He says some of his neighbours on Fennel Way have also complained to Persimmon and Northumberland County Council.

For Chris specifically, he said a lorry working at the site damaged his fence, lorries have been blocking his and other residents’ driveways and he contacted Persimmon when the placing of a skip also blocked his driveway.

Chris Brown says that lorries have been blocking his and other residents’ driveways.

More generally, he claims there has "been no real effort" to clear away the dirt left on the estate roads by the lorries.

Chris added: “There is no regard for the residents living here and there is an element of laziness to the work at times.

"For example, I appreciate that this work needs to be done and skips need to be used, but common sense would surely tell you not to leave a skip in a position where it would block someone's drive.

“In addition, the workers dug channels with metal plates across, but the plates were not fully secured so they moved around and one of the plates caused significant damage to a neighbour’s car.”

Metal plates used for channel works "were not fully secured".

A Persimmon North East spokesperson said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused to residents while final works are undertaken to complete The Meadows development.

“We always try to minimise disruption during the construction phase and that contractors and sub-contractors are as considerate as possible.

“Necessary works to connect vital utilities including water and electricity have been undertaken in recent weeks.

“Residents were contacted in advance to explain what works were being undertaken and when.

“A banksman has been on site to direct construction traffic while these works are completed with waiting zones also in operation.