'No more new restaurants in Ponteland' call

The Old Police House on Bell Villas in Ponteland. Picture from Google.

The comments by members of Ponteland Civic Society are in relation to a planning application to convert The Old Police House in Bell Villas, most recently used as office space, into a bar and restaurant.

The proposal includes adding a terrace garden to the rear, which would be within the existing site boundary.

Statements produced in support of the bid say the development would boost the area's economy and the design “looks to retain the charm of the building”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, Ponteland Civic Society says in its response that the application “cannot be considered in isolation” given the number of places to eat nearby such as Fratelli, New Rendezvous and Jan’s Kitchen and the various restaurants just along the road on Main Street.

In addition, the former NatWest and Barclays bank branches have planning permission to be converted into restaurants.

The civic society also states: “The concentration of this one use category in a restricted context is bound to distort the nature of the place and make a nonsense of the conservation area designation.

“In our view, Ponteland is already sufficiently provided with such venues and that there should be no further approvals for developments of this kind.”