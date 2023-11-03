Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cat Clinics are now running at Robson & Prescott’s small branch on Staithes Lane. The dog-free environment should provide a more pleasant and relaxing experience for cats and their owners, which in turn should make clinical examinations more useful and achievable.

They will be running on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings to begin with, but the practice is hoping these hours will be extended if they prove popular.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cat Gibson, who has worked for Robson & Prescott for almost 10 years and has a cat of her own called Marmalade, is the vet who will be at the clinics. She will be joined by qualified nurses who are all very cat savvy and dedicated cat owners.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Veterinary nurse Hannah with her Maine Coon kitten called Magnus and Syd, who was one of the patients at the Cat Clinics in Morpeth.

She said: “We strongly feel that cats are the ‘poor relation’ when compared to dogs in veterinary practices. Although they are the most popular pet in the UK, we see fewer cats at the practice than dogs – purely because they get so anxious, which makes it a stressful chore for their owners.

“Most veterinary practices are noisy places. At our Whorral Bank branch, we are proud to treat all species including dogs, cats, rabbits, exotics, horses and farm animals, but unfortunately this can make the waiting room a noisy and stressful place for cats.

“We have a designated ‘Cat Corner’, which we hope helps, but it cannot block out the noises, smells and sights of other animals and humans in the waiting room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our new Cat Clinics aim to create a more quiet and calm environment. As only cats will be attending, there will be no barking or sniffing from unwelcome canines, no matter how friendly their intentions.

“It is a much smaller clinic, so waiting times will be shorter and there will be less people around. We will be using many techniques, such as plug in pheromones, and cat-friendly staff will make our feline patients feel relaxed and calm.

“I am optimistic that we will get a better and more meaningful examination of the patients without the need for sedation.